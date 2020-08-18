STEVENSVILLE, Mont — The Stevensville Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Mission Street in Stevensville Tuesday night for reports of a fire coming from a residence. When the fire department arrived, firefighters found the attached garage of a single-story home on fire.
Fire Chief Jeff Motley says the fire appears to have started in the garage. According to Motley, the garage suffered severe fire, smoke and water damage where the fire began. The living area of the residence sustained moderate smoke damage and some water damage. No injuries associated with the fire were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Property and content losses have yet to be determined.
The Stevensville Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Florence, Three-Mile, and Victor and Marcus Daly ambulance.
"We are very thankful that no one was injured in this unfortunate event," Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey said. "All of the firefighters who responded did a remarkable job. I am very proud of their quick response and coordinated efforts on scene.”
Representatives from the Mayor’s Office were at the scene coordinating with the American Red Cross on immediate relief efforts for the family who has been displaced by the fire.
"While this is an unfortunate event, we are blessed that Stevensville is a generous community that will rise to the occasion when our neighbors find themselves in a time of need and support," Mayor Dewey said.
Crews left the scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.