MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County fire protection agencies have moved the fire danger in the Missoula area to “EXTREME,” effective immediately.
The move comes as hot and dry conditions and a lack of precipitation are being forecasted.
According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely and that all fires are potentially serious and direct attack is rarely possible.
“With conditions already so dry and with no reprieve in sight, in addition to much needed resources already getting stretched thin with the local and national fire situation, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating outdoors,” says Ashleigh Burwick, Fire Management Officer for the Missoula Unit of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office.
There are currently no fire restrictions in place in the Missoula area aside from the fact that burning by permit remains closed in Missoula County as well as in our surrounding counties, however, implementing area fire restrictions are being discussed.