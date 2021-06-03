MISSOULA, Mont. - Effective immediately, fire danger within Missoula County has been raised to moderate by the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA).
MCFPA said in a release the fire danger has been raised due to increasing temperatures, lack of precipitation and drying vegetation.
At this time outdoor burning with a permit is still open, however, residents are urged to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate their permits every day they intend to burn.
When fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days according to the release. Most wood fires will spread slowly to moderately.
“Missoula County fire resources have been busy this spring with numerous escaped debris burns so please be vigilant if you do decide to burn and be sure to have adequate water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt to help keep debris burns from escaping,” MCFPA wrote.
To purchase, renew and/or activate burn permits visit this website here.
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has more information about outdoor burning seasons, permits and safe burning tips on their website here.