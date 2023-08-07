MISSOULA, Mont. - With rain and cooler temperatures in the area, fire protection agencies have lowered the fire danger in Missoula County to high.

Fire protection agencies are still urging Montanan's to use caution when they are outside as with a high fire danger, dry grass and needles ignite easily and fires can spread quickly and could be difficult to control.

Right now, outdoor burning remains closed.

“Hotter, drier conditions are predicted to return, so we need to continue to be very careful. It is still fire season,” cautions Philip Keating, Assistant Fire Chief with the Missoula City Fire Department in a news release. “Rain can lead to complacency, but we need to remain diligent in doing our part to prevent wildfire starts. High temperatures and drier conditions will return, so please do not burn your debris piles and make sure to properly extinguish your campfires.”

According to a news release, on average 3 of every 4 wildfires in Missoula County are human caused.

Equipment and vehicle sparks are also a top cause of wildfire, so be careful when haying or pulling a trailer.

Recreational fires are illegal within Missoula city limits and there are areas in Montana that have current fire restrictions in place, so make sure you know where you are recreating, click here for more information on fire restrictions in the state.

Here are some tips for the summer:

Drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Cut hay when conditions are cooler and there is no wind.

Always have a fire extinguisher, water, and tools nearby.

Make sure safety chains are crossed and a minimum of five inches from the ground.

Keep your RV well maintained and do not park it over tall grass