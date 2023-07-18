Hamilton, Mont. - Fire danger in the Bitterroot National Forest has increased to "High" July 18 with extremely hot weather and dry fuel conditions.
According to a facebook post by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, when fire danger is “high,” fires will start from most causes.
Fires will spread rapidly. All fine dead fuels ignite readily, and unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. High intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels.
Fires are likely to become serious unless they are hit hard and fast while small.
The change in fire danger coincides with Ravalli County Commissioners decision to close outdoor debris burning and to suspend issue of burn permits Monday, July 17. Recreational and cooking fires up to 48 inches are allowed as long as fires are fully attended.
“We had cool spring weather, but conditions are drying out quickly due to increased temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity,” said Fuels Specialist Dave Tingley in the news release from the Forest Service.
“Vegetation is drying out quickly this year, and spring rains resulted in a good crop of grass that can feed a wildfire. Continued hot and dry weather is predicted for the next several weeks.”
Firefighters on the Bitterroot National Forest have extinguished four human-caused fires and seven lightning fires so far this year.
Forest officials ask the public to be extremely careful and to remember that it’s the responsibility of everyone starting a campfire to properly maintain and extinguish it.
Fires at lower elevations are more likely to spread in valley bottoms as grasses begin to cure. As the fuel moistures in the larger forest fuels start to dry out people need to be careful when camping, driving in the backcountry, and cutting firewood.
Those planning visits or camping trips on the forest should follow these fire safety tips:
- Campfires should be kept small and must be completely extinguished before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, checking that all ashes are cold to the touch. Having an unattended campfire at any point is illegal.
- Smokers should light up in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Dispose of smoking materials in vehicle ashtrays whenever available. Otherwise, crush smoking materials and matches dead out on bare ground larger than 3 feet in diameter. Throwing a cigarette bud out of a moving vehicle is dangerous.
- People driving through forest and backcountry must stay on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.
- Ensure safety chains on trailers or other equipment do not drag, causing sparks.
- All mechanical outdoor equipment, such as chainsaws and off-road vehicles, must be equipped with properly working mufflers, spark arresters, and bearings.
- Fireworks are illegal on public lands. Never light fireworks in the woods.
- Always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from dry vegetation, as well as roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands.
- Check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.
