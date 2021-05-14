MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised fire danger in Missoula County to "moderate," due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation.
"Debris burning with permit is still open, but MCFPA urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate their permits every day they intend to burn," the press release states.
Everyone who burns MUST have water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt on an escaping fire prior to lighting it.
Missoula County fire resources have been busy with numerous escaped debris burns. You are asked to be vigilant if you do decide to burn.
For more information on fire prevention visit www.MCFPA.org.
Recreators are also encouraged to visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org to plan a safe, fun visit to our incredible Montana wilds.