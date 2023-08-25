The following is a press release from the Missoula Fire Protection Agency:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Cooler weather and precipitation has prompted Missoula County Fire Protection agencies to lower the fire danger in Missoula County to Moderate. When fire danger is Moderate, fires can start from most accidental causes, but, with the exception of lightning fires in certain areas, the number of starts is generally low. Fires in open-cured grassland will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Wood fires tend to spread slowly to moderately fast. The weather forecast calls for warmer and drier conditions next week which could raise fire danger, especially in lieu of any precipitation.

Although fire danger has decreased to moderate, fire season is not over yet in Western Montana. The public is urged to continue to be safe and responsible. When having a campfire, use an established ring, clear away all combustible material from outside the ring, and only burn logs that fit within the ring. Never leave a fire unattended and a fire is not out until you can safely touch it with your hand. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal land within Missoula County is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. For more information on fire prevention, preparedness, and information, please visit mtfireinfo.org.

Currently, Montana has experienced 1,331 fires this year, which have burned 105,490 acres. Outdoor burning by permit remains closed. When Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) opens fall burning, the only burning that will be permitted is prescribed wildland and essential agriculture burning. Within Missoula City limits, parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit and recreational fires are banned year-round, with exceptions for barbecues. Visit MCFPA.org for more information on outdoor burning seasons, rules and regulations.