Fire danger moves to high in Missoula county

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire protection agencies have moved the fire danger to high due to consistent warm temperatures and drying vegetation.

high fire danger can mean that grasses and needles easily ignite, fires can burn and spread fast and may be difficult to contain.

According to Colt Mortenson, Lolo National Forest Fire Staff Officer, “Spring and early summer rains have provided us with plenty of grasses and ‘flashy’ fuels that are now starting to dry and cure, increasing the likelihood of a fire start growing quickly and becoming a much more complex, larger wildfire.”

Fire agencies recommend to stay up tp date with fire restrcitions in your area across the state, as well as keeping up with preventative measures.

Keep fires small, drown fires with water and ensure they're out before leaving, and also watch out for any sparks made by lawn equipment or vehicles.

To get up to date information on fires you can go to http://www.mtfireinfo.org/ or http://www.mcfpa.org/