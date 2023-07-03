Missoula, Mont. - Wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised the fire danger within Missoula County to MODERATE, effective immediately, due to increasing temperatures, reduced precipitation, and drying vegetation.
A release from the Wildlife Preparedness Coordinator at Missoula County Office of Emergency Management sent Monday, June 3, says residents and visitors are asked to use caution, especially as they enjoy the outdoors this upcoming Independence Day.
On average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human caused, mostly from debris and open burning, escaped or abandoned campfires, equipment or vehicle use, and fireworks.
Fireworks are prohibited on all federal and state public lands, private classified as forest lands, Missoula City and on City Open Space lands, and Missoula County Parks and County-managed Recreation Areas.
All outdoor burning in Missoula County, which includes the General, Essential Agriculture, and Prescribed Wildland Outdoor Burning seasons, are closed effective Monday, July 3.
When fire danger is moderate, fires start readily in open, dry grassland and will burn and spread quickly on windy days. Most timber fires spread slowly to moderately.
To get more information on the novelty fireworks that are allowed within Missoula City limits, you can click here for the informational page on the City of Missoula official website.
For further information on current fire restrictions throughout the state and active fires and wildlife preparedness, you can access the Montana Fire Information organization’s website here.
“Despite a rainy spring, there has been plenty of favorable conditions for homeowners to complete their debris burning. It is time to restrict the risk of human cause starts especially as conditions are trending hotter and drier,” according to Beau Maciag, Area Assistant Fire Management Officer with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office.
Closing open burning when fire danger goes up and conditions are dry helps to reduce the chance of those unwanted wildfires. One less spark is one less wildfire!
