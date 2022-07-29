The following is a press release from the Missoula County Fire Protection Association:

Missoula, Montana – Hot, dry conditions continue to dry fuels out, prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger in the Missoula area to VERY HIGH, effective immediately. Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. The Missoula area experienced 11 new wildland fires this past week, only five of which were verified natural/lightning caused. There are no fire restrictions in place in the County at this time but outdoor burning by permit remains closed in Missoula County as well as in our surrounding counties. Residents and visitors are urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels and to visit www.MTFireInfo.org to learn of local fire activity and fire restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.

The County has had 39 total wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with approximately 77% of those being human caused. We can’t regulate the lightning, but we CAN control our human caused sparks.

“The luscious vegetation that our wet spring brought us is starting to dry and cure…and it’s deceptive because we still see green and think conditions are safer than they actually are. It is dry and only going to get drier out there. Please cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow before 10:00 a.m. and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, ALWAYS, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave,” requests DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.

Unattended and/or escaped campfires are the top culprit for human caused fires in Missoula County this year. For more information on fire prevention visit www.MCFPA.org or follow us on Facebook @MissoulaCountyFireProtectionAssociation.