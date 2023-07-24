The following is a press release from the Missoula County Fire Protection Agency:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Hot, dry conditions continue to dry fuels out, prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger in Missoula County to VERY HIGH, effective immediately. Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. There are no fire restrictions in place in the County, but outdoor burning by permit remains closed in Missoula County. Residents and visitors are urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels and to visit www.MTFireInfo.org to learn of local fire activity and fire restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday, July 24, 2023. Hot, dry and windy conditions may lead to critical fire weather conditions on existing or new fires.
The Colt Fire, 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake, is currently the large active fire in Missoula County. The lightning caused fire is currently at 2,927 acres. There are Evacuation Warnings and Orders in place. For evolving Evacuation Warnings and Orders, please visit the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MissoulaCountySheriffsOffice.
For more information about the Colt Fire, please visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/mtmts-colt-fire. “Please do your part to prevent a wildfire start. Do not park in dry grass; cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow early in the day and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave,” requests DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.
Unattended and/or escaped campfires are the top culprit for human caused fires in Missoula County this year. For more information on fire prevention visit www.MCFPA.org or follow us on Facebook @MissoulaCountyFireProtectionAssociation.
