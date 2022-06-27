MISSOULA Mont. – Outdoor burning will be prohibited in Missoula County, effective July 1, as a result of moderate fire danger, according to Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Moderate fire danger means that fires quickly start and spread easily, especially in open grasslands and on windy days.

The top causes of wildfire include debris, open burning, abandoned or uncontrolled campfires, vehicle use, and fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal on public land, forest-classified land, Missoula City, Open Space Land, and Missoula County Parks and Recreation Land.

Ashleigh Burwick, Fire Management Officer for the Missoula Unit of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office, explained the reason for the burn ban.

“With weather trending hotter and drier, plentiful grasses beginning to dry out, and many firefighting resources helping neighboring regions, it is time to restrict the risk of human caused starts due to open burning and focus available resources on fire season readiness,” Burwick said in a press release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

General, essential agriculture, and prescribed wildland outdoor burning are all included in the burn ban set to begin on July 1 in Missoula County