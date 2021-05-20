RONAN, Mont. - Fire danger within the Flathead Indian Reservation has been raised to moderate.
Wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Division of Fire raised the fire danger to Moderate Thursday.
Debris burning with permit is still open, but the DOF urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days CSKT Division of Fire said.
Anyone burning is told they need to have water on-scene as well as a tool suitable for throwing dirt on an escaping fire prior to ignition.
“Lake, Missoula, and Sanders County fire resources have been busy this spring with numerous escaped debris burns,” CSKT Division of Fire said in an update. “Please be vigilant if you do decide to burn.”