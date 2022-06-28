MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Fire Protection Association raised fire level to moderate due to grass and other fire fuels beginning to dry up and become more flammable.

General burning will be prohibited starting July first. Most fireworks will also be prohibited this fourth of July but the MCFPA has a list of novelty fireworks that are allowed on their website.

Fireworks will not be allowed on all state and public lands, as well as in the city or on city open space lands. Community Preparedness and Fire prevention specialist for the DNRC Kristin Mortenson says that 75 to 80 percent of wildfires in the state are human caused.

"Learn before you go, know fire restrictions, know where fireworks are allowed, and take care of your campfires. Make sure they are dead out before you go. Do your part to prevent a wild fire start," said Mortenson.

You can get more up to date information on fire restrictions in your area here.