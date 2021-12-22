MISSOULA, Mont. - Last year, the pandemic forced many families to miss out on time with friends and family. But this year, officials in Missoula expect quite the traffic rush, which is also a cause for concern.
Montana Highway Patrol has reported 231 fatal crashes on state roadways this year alone, nearly 30 deaths compared to last year in 2020.
"There is definitely less in 2019 than 2020 with less COVID restraints not as many folks were traveling as they will be probably this year," said Missoula Rural Fire Dept.
Considering the holiday traffic rush that's expected to return and with an influx in people moving to Montana, officials predict this could lead to more accidents with the conditions that come with Christmas.
With more cars out on the roads, first responders recommend that drivers slow down and check road conditions before heading out the door.
This shouldn't discourage you from seeing your loved ones this Christmas, but if you must travel, do so carefully over the coming days whether you decide to travel in town or long-distance.