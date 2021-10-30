MISSOULA, Mont. - As people put those last minute touches to their Halloween costumes, it's important to remember although we want to incorporate new, and fun ideas into our costumes, safety must come first.
Eric Huleatt, Captain with the Missoula Rural Fire District reminds us whether your buying a making a costume yourself, wardrobe mishaps can happen, especially when what we're wearing comes in close contact with those Halloween decorations.
"Any costumes that have long sleeves or long tails, long wigs things like that, they obviously can be a fire hazard when they are around Halloween decorations, which see a lot of, and a lot of those decorations have candles or heat sources that are sitting out by the door so those costumes become a fire concern," said Huleatt.
He goes on to say it's not just flammable materials we should take into consideration, but helping ourselves be aware of our surroundings.
"Costumes that masks that are easy to see out of so those kids can see what's going on around them, it's also very beneficial for those costumes to have some sort of reflective or bright colors on them so they can be seen in the dark when they're out there walking around,' said Huleatt.
Although, we may take our precautions officials say accidents do happen from time-to-time, which why they are reminding us to have fun, but safety is the priority and prevent any accidents from happening as best as possible.
If you experience any fire emergency, you're encouraged to call 9-1-1.