Missoula fire officials are urging the public to be extra cautious about campfires, after nearly 80 percent of fires in the county could have been prevented.
Missoula fire protection agencies bumped up the fire danger in Missoula county to "very high" on Tuesday.
"We have a marked increase in public land use and recreation use this year. We need people to be diligent," Andi Colson the fire prevention tech for the Missoula Ranger District said.
She added there have been 138 fires in Missoula, and 110 of them are believed to be human-caused. Nearly 80 percent.
As a friendly reminder, she's walking through the proper way to drown out a campfire.
"Make to make sure all dead organic material, pine needles and little sticks are scraped away from our fire so our fire can't creep out," Colson said.
When a family is done using the campfire, she said to drown it with water. She's finding people will dump water over the fires then leave.
"[While] there isn't any flames showing, a fire is not completely out," Colson said. "Especially right now with how hot and dry it is, a [soaked fire pit can] dry out in a matter of an hour or two and come back to life and be very capable of continuing to burn."
She encourages families to dump even more water on the fire pit, stir it up like campfire stew, and repeat.
"If the fire is too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave," Colson said.
She added following these steps can ensure recreational areas aren't threatened by human caused fires.
"Public land is all our ours. It's not my land. It's all our land. We need to take the extra steps to make sure that we are taking care of it," Colson said.
She said other good reminders: don't park on tall, dry grass because the heat from a car can start a fire.
When a family is towing trailers or boats, make sure the tow chains aren't hitting the pavement and creating sparks.