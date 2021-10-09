MISSOULA, Mont. - Now that we're moving into the fall, fire prevention at home is a hot topic, especially now as cold temperatures creep on us across Montana.
Officials are preparing us with fire prevention tips, and as many of us are trying to stay warm on cold days that lie ahead, it's now more important now to be prepared in case of a fire that can start from different areas of your home.
Especially as Montanans crank up the furnace to keep themselves and their families warm, although this comes as no surprise for those at the Missoula Rural Fire Dept., Deputy Fire Marshall, Pete Giardino shares common small fires can be avoided with a few precautions before a fire happens.
"We do see a little up uptick in home fires during the fall and winter months, and so we caution people to use good judgment when it comes to people firing up their fireplace, making sure the fireplace is clean," Giardino said.
And of course with holidays just around the corner mean more people use other areas more extensively, safety is first in preventing a fire.
"Being cautious around the kitchen, being aware of what's cooking and how cooking and attending the meal that you're making and not leaving it attended for any length of time,” Giardino said.
Although it's fire prevention week here in Montana, the message remains the same, all year round. You're encouraged to check your home for those fire prevention essentials such as working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and existing exit areas as a safety precaution.