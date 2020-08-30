BITTERROOT NTL. FOREST- A new fire estimated to be 19 acres in size is being reported near Lake Como.
The fire was reported around 2:00 pm Saturday by Deer Mountain Lookout and grew fast according to the Discover the Bitterroot National Forest.
A local Type 3 Incident Command Team is managing the fire.
On Saturday, three helicopters, two large air tankers and four single-engine air tankers were on scene, along with the Bitterroot Hotshot Crew and two Type two hand crews.
Most of the focus fighting the fire was with air resources due to rapid growth to slow the spread so ground resources can begin constructing a fire line.
The fire was slowed down by air resources, and the Bitterroot Hotshots had a small squad reach the fire before dark after hiking three miles up the ridge from Lake Como.
Fire crews will work Sunday to establish better access to the fire, which is burning in rugged and inaccessible terrain in heavy fuels with dead standing and downed trees.
Fire spread will be checked by aircraft while resources gain better access.
To date, there have been 47 wildfires on the Bitterroot National Forest, with 13 being human-caused and 34 lightning-caused.
