LOLO NTL. FOREST- A new fire start is burning near Cliff Lake 12 miles south of St. Regis on the Superior Ranger District.
The fire is currently 0.10 acres in size and is burning in duff and brush on steep, rocky terrain according to the Lolo National Forest.
Firefighters are responding and will be helped by a helicopter that will be dipping out of the lake.
The cause of the fire is a lightning holdover.
Firefighters are on scene responding to a new fire start near Cliff Lake on the Superior Ranger District. Current fire...Posted by Lolo National Forest on Saturday, August 29, 2020