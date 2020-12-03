Plumes of smoke coming from under the Reserve Street Bridge caused delays Thursday evening as the fire department worked to put out a small garbage fire.
The Missoula Fire Department had to park along the bridge to get to the fire, blocking traffic in the south bound lanes. Crews say they arrived on scene around 5:30 and were able to quickly find the source of the smoke and started dousing the fire.
Luckily no one was injured. MFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.
This is the third fire near the bridge in the last year.