MISSOULA, Mont. - An under burn is expected to happen in the Darby/Sula Ranger District of the Bitterroot National Forest Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The 30-acre under burn is an effort to revive wildlife habitat and decrease wildfire dangers, according to a Facebook post from BNF.
BNF said firefighters will set fire by hand to Como Horse Lick Unit 53A, north of Lake Como.
It's possible smoke may be seen from the Highway 93 corridor in the Lost Horse area.
BNF said they will only implement a prescribed burn if they can reach operational safety, fuel moisture , weather conditions and air quality parameters.