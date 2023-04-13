Firefighters extinguish two fires in Missoula Wednesday afternoon

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews responded to two structure fires in Missoula Wednesday afternoon.
The first one was reported in the 2400 block Earnest Avenue around 1 p.m. where a medium amount of smoke was seen from the front and flames were seen in the kitchen area, according to a release from the Missoula Fire Department.
Crews were able to quickly contain the fire by restricting most of the fire to the kitchen and living room, but the rest of the house got medium smoke damage.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and they did not need to go to the hospital.
Crews received another report of a structure fire while they were finishing putting out the first one.
The second structure fire was reported in the basement of a house at Brookside Drive in the Rattlesnake at 1:17 p.m.
After arriving, crews were able to quickly put the fire out and prevent further damage to where it started due to it being small.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation but did not need to go to the hospital.
Fire Prevention Bureau Inspectors are investigating the causes of both fires.
MFD reminded in its release do not keep combustibles on stovetops--keep items in their appropriate places, and only use stovetops for cooking.
