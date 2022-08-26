Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of possible gas leak

MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of a possible gas leak in Missoula Thursday.
The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post firefighter Ty Whalen read to the children outside while the possible leak was being investigated.
