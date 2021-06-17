MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters rescued a person from the Clark Fork River Wednesday night.
According to a release from the Missoula Fire Department, they received a report at around 10:30 p.m. of someone drowning in the river near the California Street foot bridge.
MFD responded with a Rescue Water Craft, a utility terrain vehicle for river access, two fire engines and one rescue truck.
The person managed to swim to an island 100-feet inside the river's edge, MFD said.
Two crew members swam to the island to bring the person back to mainland.
MFD said the person was conscious but slightly hypothermic. Crews brought the person by UTV to an awaiting ambulance.