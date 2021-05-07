DARBY, Mont. - A human-caused wildfire burned northwest of Gird Point above St. Clair Creek on the Darby/Sula Ranger District Thursday.
The Bitterroot National Forest posted on Facebook firefighters put out the fire that was burning 4-acres in grass, pine needles and logs.
This fire marks the three human caused wildfires in BNF this year.
Fire danger is low in the forest, but BNF said fire danger rises as temperatures rise causing fuels to dry up.
To prevent causing a wildfire, firefighters ask the public to completely extinguish campfires and remove flammable materials down to mineral soil before leaving the area.
