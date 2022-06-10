MISSOULA, Mont. - Let's give a big welcome home to our Missoula Fire firefighters who've returned after spending the last three months sending three crew teams, helping our first responders combat the Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico.

Missoula Fire Department Captain Steve Finnerty says there's nothing like getting the boots on the ground, especially ahead of our fire season schedule.

"We do a lot of classroom work, we do a lot of practice work, but the real experience comes from getting out on fires,” said Finnerty.

This assignment put their fire specialty efforts to work from structure protection to providing resources to local firefighters and now they can apply their experience as they head into those high fire risk areas.

"It's really good for our guys they get all the skills, they bring that back home because in Missoula between Pattee Canyon, Grant Creek we have a lot of interfaces so it trains our guys so when it does happen on mount sentinel or up the rattlesnake, it's not unfamiliar,” said Finnerty.

Now that they're home they expect our fire season to begin in August. But they tell me they're staffed and equipped to combat at any time. As we continue to see fires come up in other parts of the country. Missoula's Fire Dept. assures us if fires were to come up here Montana, will remain their top priority.