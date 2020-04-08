Two volunteer firefighters are in self-quarantine after they transported a positive COVID-19 case.
Late last week a person traveling through Montana crashed their car near Frenchtown. Frenchtown Rural Fire Department transported the driver to the hospital, and was later notified through the Health Department the patient had tested positive for Coronavirus.
FRFD's Public Information Office Mel Holtz said their station is in conference calls every day to make sure they are following every safety measure.
"We are following all the guidelines that are recommended and our guidelines are that they need to be quarantine so we got them set up and providing them with food and meals and taking care of their needs," Holtz said.
Neither of the volunteers are showing any symptoms of the corona virus.
The Fire Department wants to remind everyone to limit travel during this pandemic, not only for your safety but for the safety of our first responders.