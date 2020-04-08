Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RES WINDHAM, A 15-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 6-INCHES, 120 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND FRECKLES ON HIS NOSE. RES WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH GOONIES ON IT, JEANS, AND A HOODIE WITH COLORFUL DESIGNS. HE DOES NOT HAVE HIS CELL PHONE. RES WENT ON A RUN AT 7 P.M. LAST NIGHT AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. HE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE EMIGRANT AREA, MONTANA. IF LOCATED, CONTACT PARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 2 2 2, 2 0 5 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.