MISSOULA, Mont. - About 36 firefighters from different agencies in and around Missoula knocked on hundreds of people's doors in the Grant Creek neighborhood on Friday to let residents know about the potential fire hazards around their home.

Every year, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association runs a four-day course in a different neighborhood.

Firefighters who take the course are usually about 8 to 10 years in their career and are starting to lead their own teams. One of the assignments they're tasked with is structure and community protection. So, on Friday, they put what they've learned to the test

This year, the Grant Creek Wildfire Risk Task Force, mainly made up of retired firefighters, asked the association to do the course in their neighborhood.

Member of the group and retired firefighter, Mike Cole, said they wanted to make sure their neighborhood is prepared.

"Personally, we've seen situations where people have lost their homes," Cole said. "And it was either because the home wasn't prepared, or there was just so much development in the wildland urban interface, the fire was just so ferocious and large, you couldn't stop it."

Over 30 fire fighters spent the day talking to homeowners about their home's fire risk and walked with homeowners around their property, to let them know what could be potential fire hazards.

Course Instructor, Chris Johnson, said they're looking to see what people's roofs are made out of, if their gutters are clean and what vegetation they have growing against and around their home.

"A good rule of thumb for folks is to take out any flammable material 30 ft away from your house," Johnson said. "You may not have to do it today, like cleaning out underneath your deck or moving your firewood pile 30 feet away, but as you get into summer, and you see fires in your area, you'll be glad you did that work in the spring."

The task force is putting together a draft of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, specifically for Grant Creek, but they hope it will serve as a template for other neighborhoods around Missoula.

"Our members have a lot of years of experience in the agencies and in the fire services and that's what you need. You need somebody that knows how to work with agencies and knows how to build a plan," Cole said.

The information the firefighters get today will be put into a portal so that all firefighters can get access to it.

For more information visit the Missoula County Fire Protection Association's website.