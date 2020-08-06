MISSOULA - Firefighters are working to extinguish a small wildfire on western side of Rock Creek Road Thursday.
The Valley of the Moon Fire is reportedly covering a quarter of an acre in the Rock Creek Road/drainage area about three to 4-miles south of Interstate-90 near Clinton.
The fire is burning on a steep, rugged slope on the western side of the road/drainage, according to a Facebook post from Lolo National Forest.
LNF says there are seven firefighters at the location and a helicopter is bucket dropping over the fire. Firefighters are working to put out hot spots and build a containment line.
LNF says the fire is located south out BPA power lines but no infrastructure is at risk, nor are any structures. Smoke is currently visible from I-90.
According to LNF, the cause of the fire is lighting from early Thursday morning.
Crews are monitoring the area in case of possible new fires and a detection flight is scheduled.
Fire danger remains high in the forest and LNF is urging the public to practice caution and to stay vigilant.