HAMILTON, Mont. - A fire in Hamilton burned a shrub and a commercial building’s sign Saturday night.

The Hamilton Fire Department said they were dispatched around 10:40 pm Saturday to a tree on fire on North 2nd St.

Law enforcement on scene advised the fire had moved to a nearby structure before fire crews arrived.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy fire in a juniper shrub moving up a sign and into an overhang of a commercial building.

The fire was knocked down before it moved onto the full structure.

At this time, the Hamilton Fire Department reports the cause of the fire is under investigation, however, illegal fireworks are suspected.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department.