MISSOULA, Mont- The first annual Montana Herbal Festival started today at the Missoula Public Library. The festival is a brand-new nonprofit organization that is educating the Montana community about medicinal and native plants plus creating a voice for the herbal community.

Instructors from the herbal community were teaching locals about the wide range of uses that herbs have from like for cooking and medicine.

Elaine Sheff, who is the owner of the Green Path Herb School said, "We're talking about like everything from like making herbal products like salves or herbal salves to native pollinators and how to attract them to your garden."

Sheff led one of the classes today along with other teachers who volunteered their time to teach at the festival. The support the event received from the local community was a wonderful sight to see for Sheff.

"I can't tell you how excited and thrilled i am to see how many people have shown up and the amazing volunteers we've had."

The festival continues tomorrow at the Green Path Herb School with two 3-hour herbal intensive classes that anyone can take attend.

To find more information about the festival, you can visit the Montana Herbal Festival Website.