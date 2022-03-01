MISSOULA, Mont. - Claire Matten, a name for the history books. She's become the first woman in Montana designee into the society of office and industrial realtors to represent real estate sectors across the state.
For Claire, this milestone is new, exciting, but shares the journey leading up to this point didn't come easy.
She's an advisor and now the only woman in Montana to sit at the table among 6 designees, bringing a new voice for Montanans future real estate development. She shares some of the biggest challenges she's faced in a business with little to no representation of woman, just like her.
"There came a point in a number of positions I've had throughout the years where the ceiling had been met and I think it was important to recognize and to make a decision internally if I was willing to stay in that position or strive for something that granted me more growth,' said Matten.
Instilling her next step, she decided to go for it, applying, and working towards SIOR designation. She hopes this honor paves the way for more woman to strive for the big picture success, no matter where you are and who is with you.
"I've heard everything from she will never be more than just a glorified assistant to things like - she'll probably just get pregnant and quit or lots of things that are associated with female in male dominated industries that you can't listen to and you choose to surround yourself with men and women who champion your success," said Matten.
And she found that Sterling CRE Advisors in Missoula, and like many women she's not just a worker, she's a mother with a family.
When asked what she wants her kids, friends, and all Montana women out there to know.
"There is no limit to whatever professional or personal growth that you seek out.. I was not deterred by the fact that there was no woman SIOR members in Montana, I didn't even flinch at it, and so I hope my daughters and my son's take that same message away," said Matten.
It may be a first for Montana, but with women like her making new strides across the country, Matten assures us she certainly won't be the last success story we hear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.