MISSOULA -- If you're an American Idol fan, then Arts Missoula has an event you might be interested in.
On New Year's Eve, six high schoolers will compete in First Night Spotlight, a teen singing competition.
Due to COVID-19, the competition will take place virtually on Missoula's Community Access Television and Facebook Live.
Viewers can watch live and vote for their favorite singer.
Arts Missoula's Public Art Coordinator, Paisley Thornton, said they've got a lot of talent this year.
"I'm really excited because we have a whole bunch of schools represented. We've got somebody from Sentinel, Loyola, Hellgate, and someone who's homeschooled this year. I'm really excited that we have a really nice array of representation," Thornton said.
Last year's winner, Clara Hahn, will be back for a special guest performance.
The show starts at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
This year's contestants are listed below:
- Veronica Simpfling, Senior at Hellgate High School
- Jack Hubbard, Senior at Sentinel High School
- Amelia Krieg, Junior at Loyola Sacred Heart High School
- Shea Keene & Cade Clayden, Junior & Senior at Hellgate High School
- Haley Hoffmann, Junior at home through Northgate Academy
- Rex Koenig, Senior at Hellgate High School