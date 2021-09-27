MISSOULA, Mont. - The first of the 75 Humanitarian Parolees who are coming to Montana from Afghanistan arrived in Missoula over the weekend.
They're in addition to the 10 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) refugees who are also being placed in Montana.
Officials with the International Rescue Committee said the process to get Humanitarian Parolees placed in the U.S. is a lot faster than placing SIV's. Their parole is based on an urgent humanitarian need, and the process only takes hours or days to complete.
Those being placed in Montana are just 75 of nearly 37,000 people who are set to be resettled in different states across the country by the Biden administration.
Missoula IRC's Deputy Director Eamon Fahey said they were thrilled to welcome the first parolee this weekend.
"The individual who we did welcome is exhausted and I'm sure overwhelmed. "But yeah, we are none the less very very happy to welcome him to Missoula," Fahey said.
Fahey said many of the parolees were in the process of or close to being an SIV. He said they expect to welcome all 75 evacuees over the next six months.
But not everyone is welcoming these evacuees, including Montana GOP Congressman Matt Rosendale. He recently tweeted, in part, that he strongly opposes the resettlement of Afghan nationals in Montana.
That tweet gained national attention. But Mary Poole, the Executive Director of Soft Landing, a local agency that helps integrate refugees into the community, said since that comment, they've gained even more support.
"We've seen that matched with an incredible outpouring of support from our community, and so that's what we really try to focus on," Poole said.
She said she thinks Rosendale has a misguided view of the work they do with refugees and humanitarian parolees. But right after the Congressman made that tweet, people donated nearly $10,000 to the organization.
"By the end of that evening, into the early morning the next day, people in over 23 states and Great Britain donated to soft landing Missoula," Poole said.
Parolees tend to get less benefits than SIV refugees, so Poole said they'll be using those donations to help get them settled into the community.
"We thought this would be a great opportunity to kind of take that misinformation and turn it into generosity and really use it to directly support families that are gonna need unique support, and some of that is financial support," Poole said.
Soft Landing Missoula is accepting donations on their website.