MISSOULA, Mont. - Millions of shoppers are taking advantage of black Friday deals today, but here in Montana some of us are holding out for small business Saturday with the new' First Peoples' Winter Market.'
A market first of its kind, with the spotlight solely on our indigenous artist and businesses based right here in the treasure state. It’s going to be a day all about sharing their culture through their art, crafts, and music.
Indigenous Made Missoula a local organization saw this an opportunity to not only a create a space on the county fairgrounds to empower their Native American communities, but also to showcase the work of homegrown indigenous entrepreneurs, artists and talent we don't always get to see. The hope is to give the community at large a glimpse into indigenous culture.
Indigenous business owner Logan Gordon shared, “it's a great opportunity for people to come and see an indigenous market and to see what we have to offer as far as indigenous business owners, indigenous artists, and crafters, and I think it's important for the community to recognize our indigenous population here in Montana, but specifically in Missoula too.”
Many are looking at this as stepping stone, to breaking down the economic and social barriers our indigenous people face every day.Starting with those who want to make a name for themselves through their art and business.
Tomorrow's market is free and open to the public from 10 am to 7 pmat the Missoula County fairgrounds, with a big rally kicking off all of tomorrow's festivities at 11 am.
