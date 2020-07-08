First responders urge swift water safety ahead of summer floating season

MISSOULA - Summer floating season is on the horizon but while people get ready to grab their rafts and hit the river, there are some safety precautions that floaters need to be aware of.
The Missoula Rural Fire District is urging people to remember that whether you are rafting or floating or doing anything down the river, make sure you are prepared.
Make sure you have a life jacket and it is also recommended to never go alone. At least have a friend and also tell other people where you're going and what time you plan to be back.
MRFD also wants to remind people that the waters can be unpredictable and they train frequently to be ready for different water rescue scenarios.
"We're well prepared. That being said though, there's a lot of areas that's in our district and city's that may take a while to perform a rescue just because the access to them is very difficult," said Captain Doug Swain, MRFD swift water technician.
First responders also want people to know that if you fall out of your raft or tube, do not panic. Try to swim to it or swim to the riverbank. Also make sure to use safe swimming techniques by being on your back with your nose and toes to the sky and feet facing down stream so that you can push off of rocks. Also never stand up in a moving current to prevent your foot from getting trapped.