Fish, Wildlife & Parks encourages safe winter hiking with competition

KALISPELL, Mont. - With the cold and snowy weather, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sees a drop of state park use throughout the winter months. The team in the northwest region is working to change that with its January hiking competition, Battle of the Boots.
FWP's goal is to encourage people to get back outside and recreate safely in winter weather, so they created a competition to see which state park in the Flathead Valley can log the most miles.
Recreationalists are encouraged to log their miles at Lone Pine or any of the Flathead State Parks when they go out walking, cross country skiing or biking.
Last year, over 300 people participated logging over a thousand miles.
Assistant Park Manager at Flathead Lake State Park Derrick Rathe explained how winter recreation creates unique opportunities with different animal tracks and bird watching.
“Come in the winter time, you get this whole different feeling to the places that you’re normally used to hiking in the spring and summer," Rathe said. "You get a whole new sense of the places you visit the most because you get to see it in a whole new light.”
He also wanted to make sure people are safe, so he gave these winter tips.
Be sure to remember to hydrate when it's cold. Packing layers keeps you warm and dry, but also gives flexibility so you don't over heat. It's important to keep fingers and ears covered with hats and gloves. Lastly, Yaktrax and ice cleats help with traction, especially on heavily used trails like these.
The competition goes through January 31. The winning state park will get bragging rights and the individual hikers with the most logged miles will also be up for prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.