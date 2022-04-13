Five Montanans helped bring pet care to the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, now they're being awarded

MISSOULA, Mont. - Pets hold a special place in many people's lives, including those living on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation. But accessible pet care on the reservation was basically non-existent, until recently.

Through a unique partnership between Friends of the Havre Animal Shelter, the Chippewa Cree Tribe and the Humane Society of Western Montana, hundreds of animals have received the care they wouldn't have otherwise gotten.

On Saturday, five people who played key roles in making it happen will be honored at the Humane Society's 24th Annual Ken Shughart Award Celebration.

In 2020, the Humane Society started delivering pet food to banks and shelters across the state, including to Pete and Kim Federspiel at Havre Animal Services.

With that connection established and a need for accessible pet care on the reservation, Kim Federspiel with Friends of the Havre Animal Shelter teamed up with the Humane Society for help.

"We wanted to know what their view of the problem was and [how they could] offer some resources on how to help with it," Federspiel said. "So, we came up with doing spay and neuter clinics more often than what they were doing."

Those conversations turned into plans. Last April, with the help of Tribal Councilman, Bobbi Jo, Rocky Boy Health Center's JR Rosette and the Chippewa Cree Tribe's Tribal Fish and Game Warden Supervisor, Chris Wolf Chief, they ran a pop-up clinic inside the Rocky Boy Fire Station.

"Now that we have Pete and Kim out here helping with awareness and helping with everything else and the Western Humane Society, we have a better chance for our animals to survive," Wolf Chief said.

The Humane Society's Executive Director, Marta Pierpoint, said that work on the reservation paved the way for work in other rural areas around Western Montana including Libby, Eureka and Browning.

"Because we were able to do that in their area, we were also able to then receive funding, and expand our efforts into other areas. And now we have served over 2,200 pets," Pierpoint said.

The Federspiel's, Chris Wolf Chief, JR Rosette and Bobbi Jo will be honored at Saturday's event. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilma. Click here to learn more about the event and to buy tickets.