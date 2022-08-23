MISSOULA, Mont. - Five Valleys Land Trust received a $600,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Forest Service to create and preserve lands on Mount Dean Stone.

Associate director Ben Horan says plans to protect this area started nearly 6 years ago and now it's about having its' future secured.

"Public access hasn't been something that's ever been guaranteed before and it's really the focus of the work now, we were able to secure public access on the north side of the mountain and convey that to the city in 2020 in what is now known as the Mount Dean Stone Preservation,” said Horan.

The project is focusing on the 25 hundred acreage for the road line from the east to the south side of the mountain towards Miller Creek, where they're seeing residential growth happening faster than other parts of the Missoula community. The area is known for its public access to its trails, and the goal is to keep it that way.

"The work right now is making sure we can pull together as a community and guarantee that, that access is guaranteed well into the future,” said Horan

Like other projects the public input period remains open for ideas before anything is set in stone, which will be organized over the next several years. As this all still in the beginning planning stages remember a lot of the mountain will remain private property, but there is still a few trails on the mountain open for public access to our hikers and mountain bikers.