MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews responded to a structure fire on Mount Sentinel Saturday morning.
The City of Missoula Fire Department says firefighters could see flames and smoke coming from a house as they arrived on scene.
Responding firefighters had to extend hose lines, about 600 feet up the hill, to get water on the fire.
