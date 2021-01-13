Superior Vol. Fire Department
SUPERIOR - Flat Creek Road is closed due to a tree across the road.

The Superior Volunteer Fire Department is reporting the road is closed due to a tree hung up on a powerline across the road.

Flat creek road is currently closed off due to tree across the road hung up on a powerline

Posted by Superior Vol. Fire Department on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

