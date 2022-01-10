Flathead County COVID-19 response shifts online

KALISPELL, Mont. - As COVID-19 cases rise after weeks of decline in Flathead County, the Flathead City-County Health Department is changing its response in order to keep up.
Beginning January 10, people will receive their COVID-19 test results via text message.
In that text, there'll be a secure online survey for completing case details and quarantine directions. Phone calls will still be available as an option for case details.
The health department will continue to contact high-risk close contacts by phone to give direction.
While the end results gets information out faster, it also relieves a very familiar issue... staffing.
"The caseload in our county is quickly outpacing our current staff capacity, and this shift will help us get information out to cases and contacts in a more efficient manner," Joe Russell, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer said in a press release.
As of January 7, the Flathead City-County Health Department reported 588 active cases.
