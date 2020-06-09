MISSOULA - Right now a flood advisory is in effect for the Clark Fork River.
As water begins to rise, those that live near the Clark Fork River should prepare to see some minor flooding. Flooding is expected to peak at about 8.23 feet by the weekend and residents should follow precaution to ensure safety.
"What we're seeing this week and what we anticipate to see for the remainder of this week is much that we've already seen this flood season," said Adriane Beck, director of the Office of Emergency Management. "We are going to be flirting with that flood stage on the Clark Fork River, so those areas that have been impacted this spring by flood waters, expect to be impacted again."
Missoula's office of Emergency Management also wants to remind people to never go out into flood waters because they can be unpredictable and hazardous.