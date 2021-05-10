Flood Season Prep: What Missoulians should know as rivers rise

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the weather continues to get warmer, rivers are on the rise. The National Weather Service broke down its predictions for what flood season will look like in Western Montana.
According to Marty Whitmore, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, chances of flooding are fairly low this year in the region, with one exception, the Clark Fork River.
The area around Orchard Homes and Tower Street neighborhoods flood a lot easier now after major flooding a few years ago changed the flood line.
The picture above shows water levels from about this time last year. The amber line at seven and a half feet is the flood stage. Last year, water got up to 10.5 feet. Whitmore predicted this year, it's most likely the water will crest somewhere between 7.5-9 feet.
So, yes, there's a good chance of flooding, but it's not expected to be as bad.
Missoula residents Victoria Lewis and Eduardo Hidalgo moved into their new house in the Orchard Homes area just two weeks before it started to flood. They ended up losing water and power for weeks and had to park their cars down the street.
"It was a total pain when it flooded," Lewis said. "We had so much water, we had to borrow waders from one of the neighbors so my fiancé could carry myself and the dogs out to use the bathroom or to get to our cars."
To prepare for possible flooding, Missoula County has sand and sandbags available at Fort Missoula, just beyond Heritage Hall. These are to protect against primary residences only and not for property lines or river banks.