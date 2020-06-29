Flood Stage 06.29.2020
National Weather Service

MISSOULA - The Clark Fork River forecast shows the river may reach minor flood this week. 

The National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction shows the river reaching just over 8.5 ft by Wednesday afternoon. Minor flood stage is listed as 7.5 ft. 

A Flood Watch has been issued through Tuesday night. 

From the National Weather Service:

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Idaho and Montana, including the following areas, in
  Idaho, Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region, Northern Clearwater
  Mountains, Orofino/Grangeville Region and Southern Clearwater
  Mountains. In Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains,
  Butte/Blackfoot Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork
  Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region
  and West Glacier Region.

* Through late Tuesday night

* Small streams in the watch area will be running high and fast into
  the middle of this week due to heavy rainfall across the area. The
  threat of sudden flooding near creeks and over roads due to debris
  blocking culverts is increasing. Rock and mudslide potential in
  the canyons of north central Idaho and steeper terrain in west
  central Montana is also high.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

