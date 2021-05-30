After a week of flooding in Missoula folks who live in the Orchard Home neighborhood say they aren't going to let their guard down yet
The flooding has gone down slightly in the last few days but standing water still lines Tower St and is creeping into back yards.
"Normally [the water] comes up from the ditch where it is at now but another foot or so and it'll spill into her garden," Ronald Regan explains as he points out the water just beyond his mothers back fence.
Regan has live in orchard homes since 1962. he says growing up, flooding wasn't an issue until recent years.
"In '98 the river breeched the levee down there then after that in 2003-04 the next flood took it out and flooding has been an ongoing thing since and it will until they replace that levee," Regan said.
Missoula says they are trying, but the funding just isnt there.
"We are constantly working with FEMA and the state Disaster Emergency Services to find grant opportunities to mitigate flooding hazard, but thus far have been unsuccessful in finding any that will mitigate the distaste for this year or next year," Director of Missoula's Office of Emergency Management Adrian Beck said.
So in the meantime, these sandbags are here to stay, which is nothing new for Regan's house.
"We just leave the sandbags up year-round and I think we haven't seen the worst of it yet," Regan said.
The National Weather Service agrees. They are forecasting the water will start to rise again over that 8 foot mark by the middle of next week.