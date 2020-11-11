Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&