FLORENCE - The Florence Carlton School District announced a two-hour start delay Wednesday due to snowy and icy road conditions and no county plows on Veterans Day.
School will begin at 10:10 a.m. at third period, there will be no first or second period. Seventh graders learning remotely should log on at 10:10 with their third period.
Florence-Carlton School District 15-6 announced in a Facebook post, buses will run two hours later than usual.
There is no breakfast served for today.
Florence Carlton School District warns students who are driving to school to be extra cautious.