FLORENCE- The Florence-Carlton School District says they are having grades 6, 7 and 8 staying home Friday, October 9 after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students in grades 6, 7 and 8 will have their teachers available to them through the Edmentum program during their regularly scheduled class times according to an update from the school district. Students in grades K-5 and 9-12 will have onsite learning Friday.
All athletic and activities for grades 6, 7 and 8 are canceled until Monday.
Ravalli County Public Health confirmed the positive test and notified the school district on October 8 according to the school district.
They also say according to the health department, the district’s staff and students were in contact with the student during the period of possible exposure, however, the student was last in person-to-person contact with fellow staff and students on October 2.
The Ravalli County Health Department will be in contact with any staff or students who were at risk of exposure to the virus to determine a safe and appropriate course of action.
The school and other related facilities have been cleaned several times since the student was last on campus according to the school district.
Other steps the school district says they took include contact tracing to determine if other students or staff were a close contact with the student during the time of possible exposure.