Florence-Carlton teacher producing banners for Ronan High School, Fort Benton graduating seniors

For graduating seniors, the Covid-19 closures have taken away many life milestones like walking in a graduation ceremony. One community in the Bitterroot Valley is finding a way to celebrate these soon-to-be diploma holders, one sign at a time.
"It's really different like not being able to see all the kids you grew up with," senior Jacee McNair said.
McNair been going to Florence-Carlton schools since kindergarten, and she said the toughest part of school closures is being apart from the people she loves.
"It's hard because we can't see each other," McNair said.
For the 57 senior at Florence-Carlton, walking across the stage to get their hard-earned diploma is still in question. Teacher Keri Briney, the junior class and yearbook advisor at Florence-Carlton said she's close with many of the students, and wanted a way to congratulate them
"I just want them to know that we're thinking about them and celebrating them," Briney said.
Briney added a parent posted on Facebook about finding a way to celebrate the seniors. She started talking with other parents, and a plan evolved from there.
A local photographer, Stephanie Geiser, offered to print banners. Briney then reached out to the junior class officer who were more than happy to give $600 of their budget to print the posters. Juniors, parents and community members helped hang the signs on lamp posts along highway 93.
Briney said that's when news started to spread, and she got a call from a parent in Ronan about making posters for their seniors.
"I'm producing the banners for Ronan. There's 57 Ronan seniors," Briney said.
Then a parent from Fort Benton reached out.
"Those are complete and will be shipped out to Fort Benton," Briney said.
What started as a plan to celebrate seniors in Florence is growing to an operation to celebrate seniors across the state.
McNair said seeing her fellow seniors post on social media with their banners makes this tough situation a little easiers.
"I think it's really neat to see everyone happy during this hard time," McNair said.
Stella Sun
ABC Fox Reporter
